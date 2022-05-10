Telangana: KTR lays foundation for school building in memory of his grandmother

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:22 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Kamareddy: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said after addressing the power crisis, drinking water issues and taking up several irrigation projects in the first term, Telangana Government was now taking up Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme to improve infrastructure in all the Government schools across the State.

Under this programme, the Government was spending Rs.7,300 crore to improve infrastructure in 26,000 government schools across the State.

The Minister laid foundation for constructing a school building in memory of his grandmother Venkatamma at Konapur village here on Tuesday. The building is being constructed with a cost of Rs.2.5 crore and the Minister is bearing the entire cost in his personal capacity.

“Last time, I participated in inauguration of a school building, which was constructed by industrialist Subhash Reddy at Bibipeta mandal. Drawing inspiration, I am constructing the school building at Konapur, which my grandmother’s native place,” KT Rama Rao said, adding the building would have 14 classrooms in two floors and would be completed in eight to nine months.

Since Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao hails from a farmer’s family, he accorded top priority to agricultural sector. Apart from extending 24 hour power supply, Telangana Government was implementing several welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, besides completing Kaleshwaram-the world’s largest lift irrigation project in a record time of four years, the Minister said.

Addressing on the occasion, he said the Chief Minister’s family had a connection with Manair project.

My paternal grandparents Raghava Rao and Venkatamma lost their vast lands during expansion of Upper Manair Project and the Nizam sarkar had paid a compensation of Rs.2.5 lakh during the 1940’s. Later, during the Mid Manair project works my maternal grandmother lost her lands in Kudurupaka village in Choppadandi constituency and my grandmother’s sister lost lands during lower Manair works in Vachanuru, the Minister shared.

“My grandparents stayed in Posanpally till 1945 and shifted to Chintamadaka, Siddipet. They bought vast lands in the village and settled there. In 1954, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was born,” said Rama Rao.

Unaware of these facts, many political leaders with ulterior motives and to hit headlines, make false allegations. They use abusive language with least regard to the Chief Minister and the sacrifices he made in achieving Telangana, the Minister said.

As requested by the villagers, all the appeals, including CC roads, additional one lakh litre capacity water tank, 2 km water pipeline network, mini library, extension of Dalit Bandhu scheme and others would be fulfilled, the Minister assured.

Regarding the farmers request for a lift project at Naramalla rivulet, which would benefit about eight neighbouring villages, the Minister said the issue would be taken up with the Chief Minister. Estimates would be prepared by irrigation department for execution of the project, he said.

He urged people from all walks of life to extend their support to Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme and make the Vidya yagnam being taken up by Telangana Government a grand success.

Couldn’t think of a better way of commemorating the memory my Late grandmother Smt. Venkatamma Garu than building a Govt school under the “My village – My School” in my personal capacity 😊 Delighted to be laying the foundation today at her ancestral village Konapur in Kamareddy pic.twitter.com/LwdFKxajZD — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 10, 2022

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .