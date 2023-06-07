Telangana: KTR to visit Mahabubnagar on June 8

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Mahabubnagar: IT Minister KT Rama Rao will visit Mahabubnagar on June 8 to participate in several developmental activities.

The minister will participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of Cogent Industry at Vemula of Mossapet mandal at 10:30 am. He will then proceed to Mahabubnagar at 11:30 am to take part in the Bhoomi Puja for a skill development center.

He will also inaugurate a modern Vaikuntadhamam (crematorium) at Ayyappa Gutta in Padmavati Colony. He will also participate in the inauguration of double-bedroom houses in Jadcherla and address a public meeting.