Telangana committed to expanding IT sector in tier-II cities, says KTR

Siddipet, Nizamabad and Nalgonda to get IT Towers soon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:20 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao said the Telangana government was committed to expanding IT operations to tier-II cities. As part of this, the IT Tower at Siddipet would be inaugurated on June 15, followed by the one at Nizamabad in July and another at Nalgonda in August.

An IT Tower was inaugurated in Mahabubnagar on May 6. The existing towers have seen fresh companies setting up offices, generating employment and providing better opportunities for citizens in these cities. Warangal has been shaping up as an alternative IT Hub.

Already, Tech Mahindra, Cyient, Genpact and others have set up their units. Similarly, four new companies — LTI Mindtree, Genpact, HRH Next and Hexad Solutions Pvt Ltd — were launched in Hanamkonda, the Minister said after releasing the IT Annual Report 2022-23 here.

T-Hub

Impressed with Telangana’s T-Hub, the Maharashtra government was setting up an M-Hub. Over the past year, T-Hub has played a crucial role in facilitating government engagements, particularly in Bihar, by actively promoting the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the State.

A memorandum of understanding with the CIMP Business Incubation and Innovation Foundation (CIMP-BIIF), which collaborates with the Department of Industries in Bihar to manage B-Hub, was signed. This apart, T-Hub announced its partnership with HAL, showcasing its commitment to collaboration and driving innovation in the sector. It also facilitated the raising of $8.5 million and engaged 75 high net worth individuals (HNIs).

It has been instrumental in empowering 21 startups with invaluable international and national market access, while witnessing an overwhelming response with over 1,000 CXOs and founders eagerly joining its dynamic and vibrant ecosystem. Through their accelerator programmes, T-Hub supported 72 startups, leveraging the expertise of 112 mentors, including 13 super mentors.

T-Works

Foxconn chairman Young Liu inaugurated T-Works in the presence of Rama Rao. Impressed by “Telangana’s speed” and its determination to develop sophisticated products, Foxconn announced to donate an industrial-grade SMT line to support T-Works, the world’s largest prototyping centre.

Electronics sector

The Telangana State Electronics Policy came into force in 2016 to evangelise the Electronics System Design Manufacturing (ESDM) ecosystem in the State and country. The State attracted investments of over Rs 38,000 crore in 2022-23, with an employment generation potential of 32,000 people, in the electronics and energy storage sectors. Since 2014, electronics, EV and energy storage sectors have generated employment for over 66,000 people in electronics manufacturing clusters and other notified parks.

TASK

Set up by the State government, the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) is a not-for-profit organisation that works with the primary objective of skilling youth and making them more employable, thereby curbing the unemployment rate in the State.

Till date, 1.8 lakh students were trained and 2,250 faculty members were skilled. As many as 125 placement drives were conducted and 30,961 students secured jobs.

TASK launched a community skilling centre in Chanchalguda and a tribal skilling centre in Asifabad. TASK regional centres were set up at Hanamakonda and Mahabubnagar in addition to Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam and Sircilla centres.

