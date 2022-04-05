Telangana launches Teacher Innovations Repository

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:40 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Source: TIR website

Hyderabad: In the first-of-its-kind initiative, Telangana State has launched a platform called Teacher Innovations Repository (TIR). This will be a dedicated portal to scout, recognise, and bring together innovations by the teachers.

TIR has Commissioner and Director of School Education, Telangana State Innovation Cell and technology business incubator GIAN as the main stakeholders.

The portal will highlight innovations happening in and around schools and celebrate the innovative teachers and headmasters (school management) across the State. It will promote decentralised peer-learning and knowledge dissemination among teachers. The platform wants to promote experiential learning through innovations developed by teachers throughout the State. It will also establish a collaborative environment where teachers can mentor one another through various innovative teaching and non-teaching methodologies.

The teachers can register and submit their innovative teaching and non-teaching methodologies at ts-tir.telangana.gov.in. The platform was launched by Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary (Education) Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Commissioner and Director of School Education A Devasena and Chief Innovation Officer to Telangana Dr Shanta Thoutam were present.

“The portal will make the ecosystem more inclusive as teachers across the State will share best practices with each other on innovative teaching and non-teaching methodologies. Once teachers are empowered, it would have a direct impact over the thought process of children as well,” said Rama Rao.

“We believed in an ecosystem-as-a-whole approach to foster innovation in the State as it ensures sustainability and ownership. Teacher Innovations Portal looks at teachers, academics, researchers from the school ecosystem as a whole,” said Jayesh Ranjan.

“As TSIC continues to strive towards creating an innovator from every household, we learnt the concept of innovator and innovation is different for every demographic,” said Dr Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer.

