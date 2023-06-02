Telangana: Lawyers from Khammam district court joins BRS Legal Cell

Many lawyers from Khammam district court have joined the BRS Legal Cell in the presence of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar here on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Lawyers from the district court joined the BRS Legal Cell in the presence of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: Many lawyers from Khammam district court have joined the BRS Legal Cell in the presence of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar here on Friday.

At a programme chaired by legal cell leader Potla Srikanth at the minister’s camp here the minister welcomed advocates, Jai Bheem president Ekkirala Rambabu, M Poornima, Tanniru Lalitha, Kusumaraju Krishna Rao, Prasad Yadav, Naveed Pasha, S Lokesh and many others. Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Kumar said that under the leadership of the state Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao Telangana has stood as a leader in all fields in the country and the credit belongs to the Chief Minister.

The BRS government was working hard for the development of dalits. In Chintakani mandal of Khammam district all the 3500 dalit families have been granted Dalit Bandhu units for their economical sustenance. With the inspiration of Dr BR Ambedkar, Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated Ambedkar statue next to the Secretariat in Hyderabad named it after Ambedkar. Significant development was achieved in the fields of education, medicine and employment in the State, Ajay Kumar said.

The District Bar Association president D Krishna Rao, public prosecutors Pusapuleti Srinu, Kotha Venkateswara Rao, Kotha Venkateswarlu, Bicchala Tirumala Rao and others were present.

Also Read Telangana Formation Day decennial celebrated on grand note in Khammam