TSPSC plans to conduct cancelled, postponed exams in May

Following the question paper leak, the TSPSC had earlier cancelled and postponed various recruitment exams. However, it has decided to hold Group-I prelims on June 11.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:09 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is drawing plans to conduct its upcoming recruitment tests including the cancelled and postponed examinations starting in the month of May.

The Commission which met here on Thursday discussed possible dates for conducting the examinations. However, there was no conclusion on the dates.

“Examination dates and how to conduct them in a fool proof manner has been discussed in the meeting. The dates will be finalized on Friday. Tentatively, exams will commence in the month of May,” sources said.

Following the question paper leak, the TSPSC had earlier cancelled the recruitment exams held for AEE, AE and Group-I Preliminary test and postponed TPBOs and Veterinary Assistant Surgeons exams. However, it has decided to hold Group-I prelims on June 11.