Telangana likely to get ‘below normal’ monsoon rains: IMD

Though the monsoon season is at least two months away, the IMD has provided an early indication of its expected performance using the MME forecasting system

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) has predicted below-normal to normal southwest monsoon rains in Telangana this year.

Though the monsoon season is at least two months away, the IMD has provided an early indication of its expected performance using the Multi-Model Ensemble (MME) forecasting system based on coupled global climate models (CGCMs) from different global climate prediction centres, including IMD’s Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System (MMCFS).

Telangana receives the majority of its annual rainfall during the monsoon season, which usually begins in June and lasts until September. The IMD has said they will be providing an updated monsoon forecast for this year in the final week of May 2023, right before the season kicks off.

This updated forecast reportedly provides a clearer picture of the expected rainfall patterns and will help farmers and other stakeholders prepare better for the season.

