Telangana: LLB, LLM seat allotments released

Hyderabad: The seat allotments for LLB (Three-year), LLB (Five-year) and LLM courses through Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) first phase counselling were released on Wednesday.

For the academic year 2020-21, a total of 5,104 convener quota seats were available in LLB-three year, LLB-five year and LLM courses. During the web based counselling, 9,448 candidates exercised web options of them 4,585 were allotted seats.

Students have to download joining letter, challan form for payment of tuition fee, if applicable. The fee has to be paid at any branch of Andhra Bank in Telangana, TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET, admissions convener Prof P Ramesh Babu said.

After payment of tuition fee, students have to report at the allotted college with original certificates for physical verification, fee paid challan and joining letter between January 7 and 14, he said. After successful verification of original certificates, provisional allotment order would be generated and issued at the college, he said, adding that classwork would commence from January 11.

