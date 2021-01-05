TS DEECET phase II counselling to begin from Jan 6

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (TS DEECET) 2020 second phase web counselling for admissions into two-year Diploma in Elementary Education and Diploma in Pre-School Education courses for the academic batch 2020-22 will commence from Wednesday.

Verification of certificates for candidates who have not attended under phase-I counselling will be held on January 6 and 7, and web options can be given from January 8 to 12. The seats will be allotted on January 18 and 19 and candidates must report at the allotted colleges by paying prescribed fees between January 21 and 25.

