Telangana: Local dental PG aspirants with BDS degrees from other States considered ‘ineligible’

Despite securing qualification and a good rank in NEETMDS-2024, several dental doctors, who completed BDS in other States but are born in Telangana, are now not eligible to apply for MDS seats in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 August 2024, 04:26 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Candidates, who are born in Telangana State but have completed their BDS degree in other States, are now losing the chance to pursue dental PG because they are considered as non-locals under the newly released GM Ms No-33.

Despite securing qualification and a good rank in NEETMDS-2024, several dental doctors, who completed BDS in other States but are born in Telangana, are now not eligible to apply for MDS (Master of Dental Surgery) seats in Telangana.

A BDS completed dental doctor Dr K Kunal, born in Nirmal district and completed Intermediate in Telangana, completed his BDS in Kadapa under non-local category. “This year, I completed my BDS and have also qualified in NEET-MDS-2024. My name has also appeared in the merit list but the Kaloji Health University is not allowing me to attend the counselling. I have been trying to meet the Health Minister to flag this issue but he is not at all accessible,” Dr Kunal said.

Dr Kunal completed his class 10 education in Nirmal and later moved to Hyderabad to complete his intermediate. “We have raised our concerns regarding the eligibility of students who have completed their schooling from Class 6 to intermediate in TS and pursued their UG education elsewhere. Does this rule mean that students from all over India, who have completed their BDS in Army Dental College, Secunderabad will now be considered local of Telangana and those who are born here will be considered as non-locals?,” asks president and founder of All India Dental Students Association, Dr Manzur Ahmed.