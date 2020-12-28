Telangana logs 205 new Covid cases, two deaths

GHMC accounted for the most number of cases with 54, followed by Rangareddy and Karimnagar with 15 and 13 respectively

By | Published: 11:14 am

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 205 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest figure after several months, taking the tally to over 2.85 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,533, the state government said on Monday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 54, followed by Rangareddy and Karimnagar with 15 and 13 respectively, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on December 27.

The total number of positive cases stood at 2,85,068 while recoveries were at 2,77,304.

As many as 6,231 patients were under treatment and 27,244 samples were tested on Sunday.

Cumulatively, over 67.50 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 1.81 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.27 per cent, while it was 95.8 per cent in the country.