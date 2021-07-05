Telangana logs 808 Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths on Monday

A total of 1,061 individuals have recovered with a recovery rate of 97.54 per cent on Monday

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 808 new Covid infections and seven fatalities till Monday evening, pushing the cumulative number of deaths to 3,698 and the total number of positive cases to 6,27,498. The number of active cases in Telangana, as on Monday was 11,704.

On Monday, authorities conducted 1,03,398 rapid tests of which test results of 729 samples are awaited. A total of 1,061 individuals have recovered with a recovery rate of 97.54 per cent on Monday. So far, a total of 1.91 crore tests have been conducted in the State of which 6,27,498 have tested positive and 6,12,096 persons recovered.

The Covid positive cases reported from the districts include 2 from Adilabad, 31 from Bhadradri Kothahudem, 82 from areas under GHMC, 23 from Jagtial, 8 from Jangaon, 16 from Bhupalpally, 3 from Gadwal, 4 from Kamareddy, 58 from Karimnagar, 59 from Khammam, 4 from Asifabad, 8 from Mahabubnagar, 28 from Mahabubabad, 51 from Mancherial, 6 from Medak, 35 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 21 from Mulugu, 8 from Nagarkurnool, 62 from Nalgonda, 4 from Narayanpet, 3 from Nirmal, 7 from Nizamabad, 50 from Peddapalli, 26 from Siricilla, 35 from Rangareddy, 9 from Sangareddy, 29 from Siddipet, 33 from Suryapet, 4 from Vikarabad, 19 from Wanaparthy, 10 from Warangal Rural, 47 from Warangal Urban and 23 from Bhongir.

