Telangana loses the race to Karnataka, Foxconn to set up EV components unit in Karnataka

“Karnataka Government will extend full support to Foxconn. We will provide everything from water, electricity, and roads to legal assistance,” Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying. He held a meeting with Foxconn Chairman Young Liu at Bengaluru on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 August 2024, 11:31 AM

Hyderabad: Despite Telangana Government assuring all support to Foxconn, the iPhone suppliers, the company has opted for Karnataka for establishing its manufacturing and assembly facility for mechanical components in electric vehicle applications under Project Cheetah. It will be Foxconn’s second-largest plant after the China unit.

Foxconn, which is part of the Taiwanese Hon Hai Technology Group, is investing Rs. 25,000 crore to set up the plant near Doddaballapur.

The company has acquired 300 acres in the ITIR Industrial area located in Doddaballapur and Devanahalli Taluk of Bengaluru Rural district. The project is expected to generate employment for more than 50,000 people, the Chief Minister was quoted as saying.

Business Today quoted Foxconn Chairman Young Liu saying “The unit in Karnataka will soon become the second-largest Foxconn plant after China’s unit. It will create 40,000 direct jobs, especially for middle-level educated individuals and our investment will not stop here. In the future, we plan to explore other sectors also. If there is mutual trust, anything can be achieved,”

A Foxconn team is also expected to visit the manufacturing unit at Doddaballapur on Saturday. This is the second unit of the company after the “Project Elephant” spanning over 300 acres at Doddaballapur. The construction works are under progress.

Interestingly, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu met the Foxconn Chairman and other representatives of the company at New Delhi on Friday. The Chief Minister had assured all support to Foxconn for their expansion plans. In reply, the Foxconn Chairman had assured to visit Telangana.

Later in the day, the Foxconn team flew to Bengaluru to meet Karnataka Chief Minister and his team. After the meeting in the evening, Siddaramaiah shared the information about Foxconn Company’s new plant at Doddaballapur.

On March 2, 2023, the Telangana Government had signed a pact with Foxconn for setting up the manufacturing facility. And, in less than three weeks, on May 15, the groundbreaking ceremony of Foxconn Interconnect Technology’s electronics manufacturing facility was held at Kongara Kalan.

Foxconn is setting up the manufacturing facility with an investment of US$ 500 million. It is expected to generate 25,000 jobs initially, which will be scaled up further.