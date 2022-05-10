Telangana made amazing progress in supplying uninterrupted power: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:52 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Minister Ajay Kumar inaugurated an electricity substation at Raparthi Nagar in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: Telangana State has achieved amazing progress in the past eight years in ensuring uninterrupted power supply to domestic, industrial and agricultural needs, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The minister along with District Collector VP Gautham inaugurated 33/11kv power distribution substations at KCR Towers, double bedrooms houses complex at Tekulapally and at Raparthi Nagar in Khammam.

Speaking on the occasion Ajay Kumar said that power substations and transformers were being installed all over Khammam district to avoid low-voltage problems and to ensure continuous power supply to consumers in the district. Because of the foresighted measures taken by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao all sectors were being supplied 24-hour power under all the Discoms. During Pattana Pragathi electric poles and transformers obstructing vehicular movements were relocated.

Even as the power consumption was increasing phenomenally in the State during the past few years, especially in this summer, the Telangana government was able to supply uninterrupted power to the domestic and the agriculture sectors. The government has proved all the apprehensions expressed by certain sections over the state of power supply after creation of separate Telangana by supplying round-the-clock power. An amount Rs 35,000 crore was spent on improving electricity infrastructure across the State, Ajay Kumar explained.

The 33/11kv sub-station at Tekulapally would ensure quality power supply to KCR Towers, Khanapuram, YSR Colony, Velugumatla, Gopalapuram, Tekulapally and Chaitanya Nagar areas. Raparthi Nagar sub-station would cover TNGOs Colony, MV Nagar, Ramanagutta and Registrar office area. Each sub-station was built at a cost of Rs 2 crore, Ajay Kumar explained while informing that a sub-station would be built at Pammi area soon.

Mayor P Neeraja, Dy. Mayor Fatima Zohara, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, DCC Bank Chairman K Nagabhushanam and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .