Telangana Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi to support BRS

Published Date - 07:22 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Yaadri-Bhongi: Stating that the BJP was considering the people of the Madiga community as a vote bank, Telagana Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (TMRPS) State president Vangapalli Srinivas on Monday announced that the organization was supporting the BRS.

Speaking at a meeting held at Alair, Srinivas said the BJP and Congress had deceived the people of Madiga community with their stand on SC classification. He held BJP with responsible for life sacrifices of some Madiga youth for not fulfilling its promises to complete SC categorization within 100 days after coming to power at the Centre.

Asking the people of Madiga community not to vote for the Congress in the elections, he pointed out that the Congress leadership had not responded even though Madiga youth Surender, Damodar and Mahesh had died by suicide on the premises of Gandhi Bhavan for the cause. If the Congress came to power, it would support only one category in SCs, he cautioned.

He pointed out that the BRS government had passed a resolution in the Assembly supporting SC classification into A,B.C,D and sent the resolution copy to the Centre. It had also taken up several schemes including Dalit Bandhu for development of SCs in the state.

The meeting also adopted a resolution supporting the BRS in the elections.