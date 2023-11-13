Huge crowds greets CM KCR at Praja Ashirwada Sabhas in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:02 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Kothagudem: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Praja Ashirwada Sabhas in the district on Monday created a momentum for the BRS’s ongoing electioneering for the Assembly elections.

An impressive turnout of public was seen at the Praja Ashirwada Sabhas of Pinapaka and Bhadrachalam constituencies held at Laxmipuram of Burgampad mandal for the victory of BRS candidates Rega Kantha Rao and Dr. Tellam Venkat Rao respectively. A large crowd greeted the Chief Minister who addressed a Praja Ashirwada Sabha held at Dammapet mandal headquarters for the victory of the BRS Aswaraopet Assembly candidate Mecha Nageswara Rao.

All through the Chief Minister’s address, people cheered him loudly. Public responded positively to the Chief Minister when he asked whether Dalit Bandhu should continue or it was a ‘waste expenditure’ as stated by Congress leaders.

People attending the meeting raised their hands approvingly also when the Chief Minister asked them whether the 24-hour power supply to agriculture needs was required and disapproved statements by Congress leaders that 3-hour power supply was enough.Following a request from Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao the Chief Minister assured to implement Dalit Bandhu on saturation mode in the constituency much to the pleasure of the crowd.

Rega Kantha Rao appealed to the Chief Minister to make Manugur town revenue division headquarters, to set up a postgraduate college in Manugur and extend the Gruha Lakshmi scheme for people affected by the Godavari floods, besides setting up an ESI Hospital in the constituency.Kantha Rao thanked the Chief Minister for giving highest number of podu pattas in the State in Pinapaka constituency. At the Dammapet meeting, Aswaraopet MLA M Nageswara Rao appealed to the Chief Minister to establish a third palm oil factory in the constituency.

The Chief Minister said former MLA Thati Venkateswarlu joined the BRS and the development strengthened the party in the constituency. He appealed to the voters to elect Kantha Rao, Nageswara Rao and Venkat Rao with huge majorities.MPs Nama Nageswara Rao, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Bandi Parthasarathy, M Kavitha, Bhadrachalam BRS candidate Dr. Tellam Venkata Rao, MLC Tata Madhusudhan and Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao were present.