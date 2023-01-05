Telangana: Mahavir Harina Vanasthali National Park, Mrugavani National Park logos unveiled

Hyderabad: Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy unveiled the logos of Mahavir Harina Vanasthali National Park and Mrugavani National Park.

Mahavir Harina Vanasthali National Park is located at Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad. It is spread over around 3600 acres. The National Park hosts wild animals like Spotted deers, Blackbucks, porcupines, jungle cats, many types of reptiles and birds.

Mrugavani National Park is spread over an area of 900 acres towards Chevella Road in Rangareddy district. It has animals like spotted deers, blackbucks, porcupines, jungle cats, and other types of reptiles and birds.

The logos are unveiled as part of the efforts to improve the outreach and visibility of the national parks. It promotes conservation and protection of the parks and creates awareness among people, said a press release.