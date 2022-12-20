Amrabad Tiger Reserve trips get more adventurous

Safari rides in open-top vehicles, tree-top cottage planned in new year.

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 11:22 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

File Photo.

Nagarkurnool: This New Year, people visiting the Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR) can look forward to enjoying safari rides in specially designed open top vehicles and staying in aesthetically built cottages, including a tree top cottage and a mud house as well.

The new facilities are likely to be formally inaugurated by Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on January 10.

To extend more joyful safari rides, the Forest department is introducing eight new open top vehicles. Similarly, six new cottages are being built at the Community Based Eco Tourism Centre (CBEC), Mannanur to ensure comfortable stay for the visitors. The tree top cottage will be a special attraction and is expected to be a big hit with children. Visitors staying in the cottage would have the opportunity of witnessing wild animals, mostly spotted deer, quenching their thirst at the nearby percolation tank in the forest, a senior official said.

In addition to the existing five vehicles, ATR officials are introducing eight more vehicles for safari rides. Likewise, six new cottages are being built to accommodate more visitors.

The demand has been very high from day one since the safari rides were launched in ATR. With the demand still increasing, ATR officials are now improving facilities, especially accommodation for visitors.

Further to make the safari rides more exciting and adventurous for visitors, the Forest department is developing two more safari routes in the reserve. Now, ATR officials are developing a new route from Umamaheswaram temple end and Kollam route.

At present, visitors are taken into the forest through Farahabad gate and exit through Gundam gate. The entire ride covers about 50 km, including 20 km in the forests. En route the three-hour rides, visitors will also have an opportunity to witness Chenchu huts and their lifestyle.

“The idea is to make things more comfortable and exciting for the visitors. More than spotting the wild animals, our emphasis will be creating awareness among people over tiger conservation,” the official said.

Apart from ATR, the Kawal Tiger Reserve is also procuring five new open top vehicles for conducting safari rides in its limits. However, the department is likely to revise the accommodation tariff and safari rides. This was mostly due to escalating fuel prices.