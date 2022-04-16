Telangana: Man and his accomplices booked for blackmailing woman

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:52 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

Kothagudem: Police booked a man and his accomplices for allegedly blackmailing a woman from Mandalapalli village of Dammapet mandal in the district.

It was said that the accused K Amar of the village allegedly had sexual relationship with the woman. Recently her marriage engagement ceremony took place. The accused spoiled the alliance by sending the photographs, in which he posed intimately with the woman, to the bridegroom.

Amar continued torturing the woman mentally and demanded Rs 5 lakh with a threat that he would make their intimate videos public if she fails to pay the money. Unable to bear the harassment she lodged a complaint with Dammapet police on Friday night.

The local SI, Sravan Kumar booked a case against the accused Amar, his accomplices, Dharma Rao, Anil and Venkatesh and launched an investigation into the case.