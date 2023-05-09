Telangana: Man arrested for job fraud in Sircilla

Kummani Upender, collected Rs 9.40 lakh from 13 unemployed youths promising them jobs as sweeper, attender and ward boy in the two government hospitals
Rajanna-Sircilla: Sircilla Town police on Tuesday arrested a person for collecting money from unemployed youth promising them jobs in the Sircilla and Vemulawada government hospitals.
Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan said a resident of Sircilla town, Kummani Upender, collected Rs 9.40 lakh from 13 unemployed youths promising them jobs as sweeper, attender and ward boy in the two government hospitals. Based on a complaint from the victims, police arrested Upender on Tuesday. Three rubber stamps used to prepare fake appointment letters were recovered from him.