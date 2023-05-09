Telangana: Woman dies, husband injured in lightning strike in Jagtial

A woman farmer died and her husband sustained injuries when they were struck by lightning in Penbatlakonapur of Sarangapur mandal

Jagtial: A woman farmer died and her husband sustained injuries when they were struck by lightning in Penbatlakonapur of Sarangapur mandal on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, Jogini Padma and her husband Gangamallu were engaged in paddy harvesting with the help of a harvester. As rain started, they took shelter under a tree. Unfortunately, lightning struck the tree, following which Padma died on the spot and Gangamallu sustained injuries. Villagers shifted him to Jagtial government hospital.

