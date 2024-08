Telangana: Man dies of viral fever in Station Ghanpur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 07:39 PM

Representational Image

Jangaon: A 48-year-old driver died of viral fever in Station Ghanpur on Thursday.

According to reports, Korimi Anjaneyulu was undergoing treatment for viral fever in the Area Hospital for the last three days.

On Thursday, his condition suddenly deteriorated and was advised to take him to Hyderabad for better treatment. However, before that he passed away.