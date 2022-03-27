Telangana: Man held for killing brother over land dispute

Published Date - 07:04 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

Hyderabad: A 42-year-old person, Swamy was arrested by the Kamareddy district police on charges of killing his elder brother Lingam for failing to give his consent to sell their land in Chintamaanpally village.

Swamy bore a grudge against his brother when the latter did not allow him to sell 30 guntas of land. The two siblings have equal share in the land. Swamy repeatedly requested Lingam to give his consent to sell 30 guntas of land.

However, Lingam did not give permission prompting Swamy to bore a grudge against his brother and decided to eliminate him. According to his plan, Swamy took the help of his five relatives and prepared a plan to kill Lingam.

He also promised them to pay Rs 10,000 each. On March 22, Swamy took Lingam to Yedlakatta stream on the outskirts of Sangameswar on his motorcycle on the pretext of consuming liquor. A few minutes after drinking liquor, Swamy and his relatives, who were already waiting at the spot, attacked him.

Death was instant for Lingam, police officials said, adding that Swamy and his relatives later removed clothes from the body and dumped it in the stream by tying hands and legs with a rope. However, the villagers found the body in the stream on March 24.

Since Swamy was last seen with Lingam, the police picked him up. After being grilled, Swamy admitted that he killed his brother, the police said.

