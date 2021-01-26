Telangana marching ahead towards prosperity: Governor

It is a worthwhile achievement for TS to be among top 5 States on India Innovation Index-2020, says Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday extended greetings to people of Telangana on the eve of 72nd Republic Day. She termed India as a Republic country where people have the collective power to design their destiny and that it was the day to celebrate the democratic and republic country as well as be proud of its sovereignty.

She expressed happiness that Telangana, the youngest State of the country, was making rapid strides in development in all sectors.

The Governor said overcoming decades of negligence and backwardness, the State has emerged as a role model in many sectors of development for its innovative, unique and people-oriented initiatives for welfare and development of the State. She said the Kaleshwaram project, which is considered as the largest multistage lift irrigation project in the world, has revolutionised irrigation and agriculture sectors in the State resulting in bountiful crop this season. “With sustained initiatives to transform the State into Bangaru Telangana, the State is definitely marching ahead towards progress, peace, and prosperity,” she added.

“Telangana State has attracted huge investments from the world’s top companies for which the vibrant city of Hyderabad has become an important destination. I am delighted that Hyderabad is emerging as the pharmaceutical hub, IT hub, and as the hub of life sciences in our country. It is a worthwhile achievement for the newly carved State to be among the top 5 States on the India Innovation Index-2020 released by NITI Aayog,” she said.

The Governor offered tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar and other architects of Indian Constitution that enshrined the noble principles of liberty, equality, and fraternity. She appealed to people to be proud of their Constitution, heritage, and shared values.

