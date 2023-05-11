Telangana: Mid-day meal centre for govt job aspirants inaugurated in Mancherial

Mid-day meal centre for government job aspirants, costing Rs 15 lakh, was sponsored by Mancherial municipality

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

MLA Diwakar Rao serves food to aspirants of government jobs on the premises of district centre library here on Thursday.

Mancherial: MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao along with Collector Badavath Santosh inaugurated a mid-day meal centre meant for aspirants of government jobs for a period of three months, on the premises of the district centre library here on Thursday. The facility, costing Rs 15 lakh, was sponsored by Mancherial municipality.

Rao advised the aspirants to utilize the facility and to secure jobs in a government sector. He said the State government was filling up thousands of posts lying vacant with various departments. He told the officials of the library to ensure basic amenities to the aspirants. He recalled that over 200 candidates were able to get jobs with the help of coaching extended by the library.

The municipality came forward to feed the aspirants when District Libraries Corporation chairman R Praveen Kumar requested it for the facility. Municipal chairperson P Rajaiah, vice-chairperson G Mukesh Goud, BRS leaders S Venkatesh, councilor S Harikrishna and many others were present.

Also Read KTR announces Skill Development Centre in Bellampalli, lays foundation for Orient Cements expansion