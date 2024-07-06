Telangana might not scale up spending on key irrigation projects

The department heads are balancing the estimates with their key expectations on resource availability under different heads.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 07:06 PM

Hyderabad: Even as the irrigation sector continues to be a key area of focus, the State government, which is facing a tightrope walk, may not be able to scale up its sending on the sector and the constraints may have a bearing on implementation of the ongoing projects too, not to speak of any fresh proposals in consideration.

Jala Soudha, the Irrigation headquarters is abuzz with activity with the crucial process for making budget proposals getting underway. The department heads are balancing the estimates with their key expectations on resource availability under different heads. But the general impression held by the top brass is that the department has many demands that have to be funded with a sense of urgency, but the fulfillment will be incredibly challenging this time.

Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka may stick to his commitment for Rs.28,000 crore allocated in February last in the Vote-on-Account Budget for 2024-25. But in real terms, what the State could spend on the projects and their maintenance could be less than one third of the allocations. The Pranahita-Chevella project, as indicated, would be on the top of the agenda for the new government. Besides this, some key ongoing projects on which 70 percent to 80 percent of works were already completed and can be brought to fruition with minimum spending, would figure in the priority list.

They include the Srisailam Left Bank Canal, Kalwakurty Lift Irrigation Scheme, Nettempadu LIS, Rajiv Bhima LIS, Koil Sagar LIS, SRSP-Indiramma Flood Flow Canal and Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme. They would require an outlay of over Rs.8000 crore. The government intends to achieve maximum ayacut with least cost. The debt servicing head alone (repayments including principle and interest) would be costing over Rs.17,500 crore to Rs.18000 crore, while the establishment cost that includes payment of salaries would require more than Rs 2000 crore, officials said.

The clearance of pending bills would need another Rs.8000 crore. Certain projects that may not figure in the priority list, but they need funding because of political considerations. On the whole it would be a challenging task this year, said officials.