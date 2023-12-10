Telangana: Ministers Jupally and Tummala worked with three CMs in past

Besides being experienced MLAs, Tummala Nageswara Rao and Jupally Krishna Rao served under different governments and handled key portfolios

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao at swearing-in ceremony.

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao have the experience of working with different three Chief Ministers in the past, with A Revanth Reddy being the fourth Chief Minister whose cabinet they are part of.

Besides being experienced MLAs, both the Ministers served under different governments and handled key portfolios. This time, apart from Agriculture Ministry, Tummala Nageswara Rao has also been allocated Marketing, Co-operation and Handlooms and Textiles portfolios.

Similarly, in addition to Excise Ministry, Jupally Krishna Rao has been allocated Tourism, Culture and Archaeology portfolio as well this time.

In 1985, Tummala Nageswara Rao worked as Minor Irrigation Minister in the former Chief Minister the late NT Rama Rao’s cabinet. In 1995, he was allocated the same portfolio. In N Chandrababu Naidu’s cabinet, he worked as Excise Minister. In 1999, he worked as Roads and Buildings Minister and in 2016, was made Roads and Buildings Minister in K Chandrashekhar Rao’s cabinet. Now, he is working with Revanth Reddy as Agriculture Minister.

Likewise, Krishna Rao has worked in the cabinets of the late YS Rajashekhara Reddy, N Kiran Kumar Reddy and K Chandrashekhar Rao as well.

He is a senior MLA from erstwhile Mahabubnagar district and has won several elections from Kollapur constituency. He has not lost an election from 1999 to 2014. In Rajashekhara Reddy’s cabinet, he worked as Civil Supplies Minister and was the Endowments Minister in Kiran Kumar Reddy’s cabinet. He worked as Panchayat Raj Minister in Chandrashekhar Rao’s cabinet. In the current cabinet, he is allocated Excise and Tourism portfolios.