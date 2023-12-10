Sunday, Dec 10, 2023
Telangana minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy meets KCR at hospital

Reddy also met KT Rama Rao and other BRS leaders, including Harish Rao and Kavitha.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:14 PM, Sun - 10 December 23
Hyderabad: Telangana’s Roads and Buildings Minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, visited Yashoda Hospital today to meet former CM KCR, who underwent a successful hip replacement surgery following an injury at his Erravalli farmhouse.

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao was also present at the hospital.

Also, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar paid a visit to CM KCR on Sunday.

