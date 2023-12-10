Telangana minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy meets KCR at hospital

Reddy also met KT Rama Rao and other BRS leaders, including Harish Rao and Kavitha.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:14 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Roads and Buildings Minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, visited Yashoda Hospital today to meet former CM KCR, who underwent a successful hip replacement surgery following an injury at his Erravalli farmhouse.

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao was also present at the hospital.

Also, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar paid a visit to CM KCR on Sunday.