Telangana minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy meets KCR at hospital

Reddy also met KT Rama Rao and other BRS leaders, including Harish Rao and Kavitha.
Hyderabad: Telangana’s Roads and Buildings Minister, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, visited Yashoda Hospital today to meet former CM KCR, who underwent a successful hip replacement surgery following an injury at his Erravalli farmhouse.
Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao was also present at the hospital.
Also, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar paid a visit to CM KCR on Sunday.