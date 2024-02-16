Telangana: MLA Manohar Reddy seeks seperate board for Tandur red gram

While the entire State accounted for production of over 3 lakh tonnes of this variety, Tandur alone accounted for half the output. Over 60,000 growers were raising the red gram crop in the areas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 February 2024, 04:30 PM

Hyderabad: A separate board for promotion of the Tandur red gram, a local variety of pigeon pea was demanded by B Manohar Reddy, local MLA in the Assembly on Friday.

Making a zero hour mention of it in the House, he said Tandur red gram was a brand in itself. It had got the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. It tastes much better and its protein content was three times more compared to other varieties.

Stressing the need for promotion of the Tandur red gram in terms of market support and export, he said the farmers would stand to grain substantially of due support was extended to them by the government. The red gram board would be the need of the hour.

Chilli Board too demanded

Dornakal MLA Ramachandra Naik urged the State government for constituting a chilli board, which would provide due assistance and guidance to the chilli-growers. The State has immense potential to promote chilli cultivation and export. Mahabubabad district in the State was known for the production of the best Teja chilli variety in the State.