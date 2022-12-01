Telangana: MLA Sudharshan Reddy asks YS Sharmila to ‘go back’ to Andhra

Peddi Sudharshan Reddy alleged that YSRTP president YS Sharmila has unleashed a false campaign against the TRS government and was trying to damage the identity of Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:25 PM, Thu - 1 December 22

File Photo

Warangal: Taking strong exception to the remarks made by YSRTP president YS Sharmila on him and TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy said on Thursday that Sharmila had no stature to criticise Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and asked her to return to Andhra Pradesh.

Stating that Sharmila had unleashed a false campaign against the TRS government with the support of the BJP and was trying to tarnish the image of the Telangana State and harm the self-respect of the people, Reddy also found fault with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for giving an appointment to Sharmila.

He said Sharmila had likened Telangana with Afghanistan and sought to know whether the Governor would justify these comments. “Sharmila even called Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao a Taliban. Does the Governor endorse these objectionable comments against the Chief Minister?” he asked.

“ YS Sharmila showed before the TV cameras her chin and alleged that she suffered injury in the Narsampet incident. But the injury disappeared yesterday. She has to tell where she had taken the treatment to completely make the injury disappear,” he alleged.

Alleging that Sharmila had acquired more than 100 acres of the land at Nawabpet village of Chityal mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district through her benamis, he said that the people would soon erect the red flags in those lands.

Responding to the allegations that had amassed hundreds of crores of assets, Reddy said that he was ready to disclose the assets owned by him, and his family members including his brothers and sisters-in-law, and dared Sharmila to follow suit. “If she is fair, she and her family members including her brother and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other family members should do the same,” he said.

He also said the language used by YS Sharmila had hurt the sentiments of many women in Telangana.