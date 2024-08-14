Telangana: Mother and daughter found hanging in Medak

An elderly woman and her daughter were found hanging in their home at Makkarajupet in Chegunta mandal in the early hours

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 14 August 2024, 04:53 PM

Representational Image

Medak: An elderly woman and her daughter were found hanging in their home at Makkarajupet in Chegunta mandal in the early hours of Wednesday.

They were identified as Talari Yellavva (70) and her daughter Pochamma (50). According to Chegunta police, Yellava’s daughter-in-law Lavanya had died six months ago.

Lavanya’s parents lodged a complaint against Yellava, her son Mutyam and her daughter Pochamma, holding them responsible for the death.

After spending a few months in jail, Mutyam, who was granted bail, shifted to Hyderabad with his children.

Since then, Yellavva and Pochamma were staying in the house. As not many villagers were talking to them after the death of Lavanya, the isolation is said to have pushed the mother and daughter duo into depression, which could have provoked them to resort to the extreme step, the police said.

The bodies were shifted to the government hospital in Ramayampet for postmortem. Further investigation is underway.