Telangana mountaineers unfurl tricolour atop Pangacharulla peak

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:43 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Five member team of mountaineers led by Madavi Kanni Bai with the national flag atop Pangacharulla peak in Uttarakhand.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Under the auspices of Adventure Club of Telangana State (ACTS), a five member team of mountaineers led by Madavi Kanni Bai, a tribal mountaineer from Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, unfurled the Tricolour flag atop Pangacharulla peak in Himalayas in Joshimath region of Uttarakhand to mark the 8th formation day of Telangana State, on Thursday morning.

Kanni Bai said that the team scaled the peak and hoisted the national flag at 6.20 am against all odds. She stated that the club created a record of sorts by scaling three highest peaks on the occasion of the formation day of Telangana in the past. She informed that the team comprising men was led by a woman for the first time.

The team consisting A Arunsagar and S Chandu from Bhadradri Kottagudem district, S Anand Babu of Alluri Seetharamaraju district and Pathakota Upender belonging to Ranga Reddy district left for expedition from Hyderabad on May 19. They started their journey from New Delhi on May 21 and accomplished their mission. The theme of this year’s event was Visit Telangna, he added.

The promising mountaineer thanked advisor to Telangana government, Dr KV Ramana Chary, MLC Dande Vittal, Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district Collector Rahul Raj, Gondwana Foundation and Chatla Ashok of Chennur for extending their support to the team in successfully expediting the Pangacharulla. She mentioned specially K Ranga Rao, director of ACTS for monitoring camps of the team and helped them in conquering the peak.

Hailing from Bheemangondi village in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, Kanni Bai brought recognition to the district and her community, Kolam, a particularly vulnerable tribal group by unfurling the tri-color flag atop of the 6,512 metres height Mountain Bhageerathi II in Uttarakhand on June 2 of 2020. Kannibai won two medals in an international water rappelling competition held at Katika waterfalls in Visakhapatnam in 2019.

