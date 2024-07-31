Telangana: Notification issued for management seats in private engg, pharmacy colleges

As per the schedule, the admission notification has to be issued by the college management between August 1 and 9, and at least six working days must be given to apply.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 July 2024, 09:34 PM

As per the schedule, the admission notification has to be issued by the college management between August 1 and 9, and at least six working days must be given to apply.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) on Wednesday issued a notification, along with guidelines, for admitting students into undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and Pharm -D programmes offered by the private colleges under the management quota (30 per cent).

As per the schedule, the admission notification has to be issued by the college management between August 1 and 9, and at least six working days must be given to apply. Admissions should be closed by August 28, and the admission list has to be submitted to competent authority on or before September 10.