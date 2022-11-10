Telangana now home to India’s largest ice cream manufacturing unit

Hyderabad: With the commissioning of a seven tonne per day chocolate processing plant and a 100 tonne per day ice-cream manufacturing plant by Hatsun, popular as Arun Ice Creams and Ibaco in Zahirabad, Telangana now has the country’s largest ice cream manufacturing unit.

Announcing this here on Thursday, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said with this investment of Rs.400 crore, Hatsun’s total investment in Telangana was Rs.600 crore.

Calling this a testimony to the ‘white revolution’ underway in Telangana, the Minister said the unit would procure 10 lakh litres of milk per day benefiting 5,000 local dairy farmers. It would also provide employment to 1,500 persons, he said.

The Minister announced the commissioning of the plants on Twitter.

“Happy to share that with the commissioning of 7 Ton per day Chocolate processing plant & 100T per day Ice-cream manufacturing plant by Hatsun, popularly sold as Arun Ice creams & Ibaco, Zahirabad in Telangana is today home to India’s largest Ice cream manufacturing unit in India.”(sic), he tweeted.

