Telangana NRIs in Australia celebrate Bathukamma with pomp

By | Published: 11:47 pm

Hyderabad/Sydney: Sydney Velama parivar celebrated Batukamma festival with fervour at Carlingford in Sydney, Australia on Saturday.

Following Covid restrictions, the Velama Parivar arranged Bathukamma with colourful flowers and the women performed “aata paata” around it. Children also joined the celebrations enthusiastically and participated in the festivities.

Celebrations started in the early afternoon and continued well into the evening. All the members were happy to continue the Telangana tradition.

The Velamam Parivar then concluded the celebrations with traditional Telangana dinner.

VAA Sushmita Paidipally thanked all the members and families for their active participation and efforts to make the celebration a huge success. Special thanks were extended to Srilatha and Srinivas Rao Takkallapally (Tony) who hosted the festivities.

