Telangana objects to Andhra Pradesh’s lift irrigation scheme

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:18 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana raised objection against the Andhra Pradesh government taking up construction of a new Lift Irrigation Scheme (LIS) from the dead storage of Polavaram project. It had sought the Godavari River Management Board to intervene and take necessary action immediately, as per the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

In a letter to the GRMB Chairman, Telangana Engineer-in-Chief (General) for Irrigation C Muralidhar found fault with the Andhra Pradesh authorities over raising objections to Telangana project citing non-availability of water to its projects downstream including Godavari Delta System (GDS) during the monsoon months. He stated that it was not permissible or proper for the Andhra Pradesh to undertake such lift scheme from dead storage of Polavaram reservoir thereby affecting the GDS requirements.

The Telangana government had opposed a proposal by the Andhra Pradesh government for construction of a new LIS from storage of the Polavaram project, during the 14th meeting of the Polavaram Project Authority held last year. He stated that Andhra Pradesh has no right to withdraw water from dead storage of the Polavaram project and any drawl beyond the specified period, was violation of terms and conditions of acceptance of the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Upon observing that some site work was taken up at the proposed location, the Polavaram Project Authority asked the Andhra Pradesh authorities to stop the works. Further, the Central Water Commission also objected to the works, stating that it will affect the filling up of Polavaram reservoir as well as the water availability to Rabi demands of GDS.

