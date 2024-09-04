Telangana official portal’s content turns political

Typically, the State's official portal only uploads government statements, orders, and instructions, avoiding any politically biased content. However, the portal telangana.gov.in is now facing criticism for its language, particularly for politically targeting leaders.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 September 2024, 12:00 PM

Hyderabad: The State government’s official portal has now turned into a platform for political statements. Severe objections are being raised over the content, especially the politically targeted statements and language being uploaded on the portal.

Generally, in the State official portal, only official statements, orders and instructions from the government are uploaded. There were no instances of uploading any politically inclined or targeted statements earlier. However, the State portal telangana.gov.in is now drawing criticism for its language, particularly politically targeting leaders.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited the flood-hit areas of Khammam and Suryapet. An official press release uploaded in the portal says “opposition leaders are enjoying in abroad, stop criticizing government” and “Kalvakuntla family will not help even a single penny”.

Objections are being raised over the content and appeals are being made to Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari in this regard.

Sharing the images of the press release uploaded on the portal, Nayini Anurag Reddy, an entrepreneur said on X “Politics and political statements in the Telangana official State portal!! Administration in Telangana has become a joke. Just look at the language and statements used in the State portal, especially for news related to the floods,”

He further asked “Chief Secretary madam is this the new normal”