Telangana: Officials instructed to issue academic calendar for students

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy directed the officials concerned to issue an academic calendar for Classes IX, X, intermediate, degree, and vocational courses for the present academic year.

During a special meeting held here on Tuesday, she instructed officials to come up with an action plan on how to conduct classes for IX, X, intermediate, degree and vocational courses and submit the same to the State government by January 20.

She asked authorities concerned to formulate necessary guidelines in accordance with Covid-19 safety measures for reopening of government and private educational institutions from February 1. In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, all educational institutions have been conducting online classes.

The Minister instructed authorities, teachers, and private educational institutions managements to be fully prepared by January 25 for reopening of the institutions. The district collectors already were instructed to look into the situation of educational institutions, hostels and residential schools besides take necessary measures, she reminded.

The Minister also sought a detailed report of the educational institutions in the districts via the district collectors. Necessary rice, pulses and other food grains to set up dining facilities in the educational institutions would be provided by the district collectors, she said.

During the meeting, the authorities were instructed to inspect all schools directly and take necessary steps to reopen the schools.

Sabitha Indra Reddy said a special meeting was scheduled on January 18 with respective Ministers and officials concerned to prepare residential schools and colleges under various societies for reopening.

A meeting with private schools and colleges committees would be held on January 19 to prepare them for implementation of the guidelines formulated by the government, she added.

Special Chief Secretary to Government, Education, Chitra Ramachandran, Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Intermediate Education and Board of Intermediate Education secretary Syed Omer Jaleel, and Commissioner and Director of School Education, A Sridevasena among other officials participated in the meeting.

