Telangana officials warn against abuse of Pregabalin drug

Pregabalin is an approved drug in India used for management of diabetic neuropathy and fibromyalgia syndrome

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 September 2024, 01:43 PM

Representational Photo

Hyderabad: Following reports of abuse of Pregabalin, the Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) has urged drug stores and hospitals with attached pharmacies to sell the drug only with a prescription from a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP).

The details of the sale of Pregabalin must be recorded in a prescription register at the time of supply and serial number of the register entry must be noted on the prescription.

The serial number of the entry, date of supply, name and address of the prescriber, patient, name of the drug and quantity, along with details of the manufacturer, batch number and doctor’s signature, must be recorded, DG, TSDCA, VB Kamalasan Reddy said.

The TSDCA said Pregabalin is an approved drug in India for the management of diabetic neuropathy and fibromyalgia syndrome.

Reddy has urged the stakeholders to strictly adhere to the instructions and failure to comply with these instructions will attract punishment under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.