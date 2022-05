Telangana Open School Society: SSC, IPE hall tickets available for download

Published Date - 08:01 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Hyderabad: Candidates who applied for the SSC and Intermediate Public Examinations of the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) can download their hall tickets from the website www.telanganaopenschool.org from May 25.

The exams will be conducted from May 31 to June 18.

