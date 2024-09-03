Telangana: Ordinance issued merging 51 gram panchayats in ORR vicinity with nearby municipalities

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 September 2024, 12:06 AM

Hyderabad: The State government issued an ordinance expanding the urban area upto Outer Ring Road (ORR) and beyond by merging 51 Gram Panchayats with nearby municipalities.

A study was done through Administrative Staff College of India, Hyderabad to suggest suitable administrative structure and urban governance pattern. This apart, a Committee of District Officers headed by District Collectors was also constituted in the concerned districts of Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts to examine and report on the spatial integration of the local bodies. Both the studies recommended merger of 45 gram panchayats, which are within ORR or overlapping or nearer to outside of ORR into existing municipalities, the State government said in the ordinance issued on Monday.

A Cabinet subcommittee was constituted under the Chairmanship of Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on August 1. The Committee, which met with public representatives and other stakeholders on August 22. During the consultation, it was recommended to merge six more gram panchayats. Accordingly, an ordinance was issued on Monday merging 51 gram panchayats in their respective municipalities.

List of the municipalities and gram panchayats merged

– Medchal ( Pudur and Railapur panchayats)

– Dhammaiguda (Keesara, Yadgarpally, Ankireddypally, Cheeryal, Narsampally, and Thimmaipalle)

– Nagaram (Bogaram, Godumakunta, Kareemguda, Rampally Dayara)

– Pocharam (Venkatapur, Pratapsingaram, Korremula, Kacchivanisingaram and Chowdariguda)

– Ghatkesar ( Ankushapur, Aushapur, Madharam, Edualabad, Ghanapur and Marpellyguda)

– Gundlapochamapally (Muneerabad and Gowdavelly)

– Thumkunta (Bomrasipet, Shamirpet and Babaguda)

– Tellapur (Kardanoor, Muthangi, Pocharam, Paati and Ghanapur)

– Ameenpur (Ilapur, Ilapur thanda, Patelguda, Dayara, Kistareddypet and Sultanpur)