Telangana: Orphan girl cracks five jobs in multinational companies

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:26 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

Jagtial: An orphan girl Rudra Rachana, who pursued higher studies with the support of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, cracked five jobs in different multinational companies.

A native of Raikal Mandal headquarters, Rachana migrated to her sister’s home in Thandriyal of Kathalapur mandal after the death of her parents Bhumeshwar and Mamantha when she was a small kid. She studied up to SCC in Balasadaram in Jagtial and pursued a diploma in Yousufguda polytechnic college, Hyderabad. Rachana got an engineering seat in CBIT as she secured a good rank in E-CET.

As she did not have money to pay college and hostel fees, the girl explained about her poor condition to KT Rama Rao by posting a message on his twitter account in July 2019. Responding to the girl’s request, Rama Rao assured to provide assistance till her education was completed and fulfilled his promise.

Rachana, who completed her engineering course with the support of Rama Rao, got five jobs in different multinational companies during the campus interviews. Jagital MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Dava Vasantha and others felicitated the girl in Jagtial on Monday.