Telangana: Over 4.3k engineering graduates to appear for LAWCET

Published Date - 12:26 AM, Wed - 20 July 22

Hyderabad: Coding, programming or jobs in the IT field or as engineers do not seem to entice engineering graduates in the State anymore, with several of them looking towards making a career in the legal field. This is evident from the number of BE/BTech graduates who are in the race to crack the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET)-2022.

This year, as many as 4,383 graduates in various engineering disciplines have enrolled themselves for the entrance test for admissions into a three-year law degree course offered by various law colleges in the State. Interestingly, 67 MBBS, 36 BDS and 371 BPharmacy graduates have also registered for the same exam.

The TS LAWCET 2022 for the three-year degree course recorded 24,938 applications, of which the highest number of applications i.e., 8,192 were received from candidates with BCom followed by 5,885 registrations from BSc graduates and 5,331 from BA graduates. Similarly, 7,507 candidates registered for TS LAWCET (five-year degree course) and 3,093 for Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2022.

The TS LAWCET for the three-year degree course will be held on July 21 from 10.30 am to 12 noon from 2.30 pm to 4 pm, whereas the TS LAWCET for five-year degree course and PGLCET are scheduled for July 22 from 10.30 am to 12 noon. Both the entrance tests will be conducted in 42 test centres with 38 in Telangana and four in Andhra Pradesh.

TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2022 Convener, Prof. GB Reddy said as per the LAWCET rules, candidates would not be allowed into the centres even if they were late by a minute. Those who have applied for entrance tests can download their hall tickets from the website https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in.