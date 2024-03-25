Telangana paddler recorded comeback win to clinch WTT Feeder title

The 25-year-old, Commonwealth Games mixed doubled gold medallist, had defeated top seed world no 36 Suh Hyo Won of South Korea earlier.

By Mitu David Published Date - 25 March 2024, 10:03 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana paddler Sreeja Akula clinched the women’s singles title at the WTT Feeder Beirut II in Beirut, Lebonan on Sunday.

The world no 47 Indian came from behind to pull off a 6-11 12-10 11-5 11-9 win over the lower-ranked Sarah D Nutte of Luxembourg at the Al Kawthar Secondary School on Sunday.

It is Sreeja’s second WTT singles career title. She had won the Feeder Corpus Christi in January.

However, Sreeja couldn’t make it twin victories as she lost in the women’s doubles final. Partnering Diya Chitale, the Indian duo went down 4-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-6 to Doo Hoi Kem and Zhu Chengzhu of Hong Kong.