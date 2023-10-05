Germany provides aid to Lebanese Army

By IANS Published Date - 08:55 AM, Thu - 5 October 23

Beirut: Head of the German military, Carsten Breuer, has announced fuel and medical supplies aid for the Lebanese Army, media reported.

His remarks came during a meeting with Lebanon’s Army Commander Joseph Aoun in Beirut on Wednesday. Breuer said the fuel aid provided to the Lebanese Army is valued at 1 million euros, and another million euros was allocated to medical supplies, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two Army commanders discussed ways of cooperation between the German and Lebanese armies. After performing the ceremonies, a wreath was placed on the memorial in the Ministry of National Defence courtyard.