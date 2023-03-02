Telangana: Panel to empower ryots with Agriculture tech info

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:20 AM, Thu - 2 March 23

Hyderabad: A special steering committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to provide information on agricultural technology to farmers, agri startups and food processing units. The committee will have the Secretaries of Agriculture, Revenue and IT Departments as members.

The Chief Secretary, who held a review meeting of the Agriculture Department on Wednesday, said due to the efforts of the State government, Telangana was second in the country in paddy production and third in cotton production. Also, due to improvements in irrigation facilities, Rythu Bandhu, mechanisation, Rythu Bima, 24-hour electricity supply and purchase of agricultural produce, there has been a drastic increase in paddy and other crops’ production in the State, Santhi Kumari said, adding that the State was able to cultivate paddy in 1.2 crore acres and cotton on 56.37 lakh acres in Vanakalam and Yasangi.

She warned that stringent action would be taken against those supplying spurious seed. Already, 551 people were arrested and 347 cases registered against them for supplying spurious seed. Of them, 16 people were booked under the PD Act and 11,872 quintals of spurious seed were seized.