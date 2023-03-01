Telangana: Diet charges for welfare hostel students hiked by 25 percent

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Telangana government proposed for a significant increase of around 25 percent in the diet charges in welfare hostels

Hyderabad: Much to the delight of around 8.59 lakh students in 3,214 welfare hostels, the State government has proposed for a significant increase of around 25 percent in the diet charges. The Cabinet sub-committee on diet charges has submitted the proposal to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who will take a final decision in this regard.

The revised diet charges will result in an additional burden of Rs.275 crore every month and Rs.3,302 crore per annum on the State treasury. The proposed diet charges for students of Classes 3-7 are Rs.1,200, students of Classes 8-10 are Rs.1,400 and students of intermediate to postgraduation are Rs.1,875 every month as against the existing diet charges of Rs.950, Rs.1,100 and Rs.1,500 respectively.

The Cabinet sub-committee led by Finance Minister T Harish Rao, comprising BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, held a meeting at MCR HRD Institute here on Wednesday. They said the State government had revised the diet charges twice since the State formation. Apart from 8.59 lakh students in SC, ST, Minority and BC welfare hostels across the State, the decision will also ensure nutritious food for students in model schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas and Gurukul schools.

Upon implementation of the revised rates, Telangana will have the highest diet charges compared to other States like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and even Karnataka. In addition, the State government is supplying 14,514 tonnes of fortified rice i.e., 15 kg per student every month with an annual expenditure of Rs.560 crore to ensure nutritious food in welfare hostels. The State government has been spending around Rs.12,646 crore every year towards diet charges in welfare hostels. With the latest decision, the budget allocations are being increased to Rs.16,000 crore for the purpose.

Harish Rao directed district collectors and other officials concerned to inspect welfare hostels and gurukul schools every month, as well as to spend a night along with students to ensure maintenance of best facilities for the latter. He also suggested for rationalisation of the hostels, to provide better facilities to students by merging them with nearby Gurukul and residential welfare schools.