Rythu Bandhu: Rs 5,801 crore deposited in 60.85 lakh farmers’ bank accounts in TS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:42 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Hyderabad: A total Rs 5,801 crore have been deposited into the bank accounts of around 60.85 lakh farmers in the State under the Rythu Bandhu farm investment support scheme. This includes Rs 482.32 crore released on Thursday to 1.76 lakh farmers in the State.

In a statement, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said while Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was implemented numerous schemes for people’s welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was imposing tax burden on them. He said the Centre has no contribution in the welfare schemes being implemented by the Telangana government. Instead, he criticised the union government for its discrimination in sanction of funds to the State. He stated that the Congress and the BJP were interested only in power and speeches but lack ideologies and morals.

