Telangana: Panic spreads as leopard sighted on roadside in Medak

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 July 2024, 10:27 AM

Medak: The video of a leopard moving close to the Medak-Yellareddy road near Nagapuram gate in Havelighanpur mandal of Medak district in the early hours of Saturday is being shared widely.

It is said that commuters on the road captured the video of the leopard, which stood still as the vehicle lights focused on it. The persons were heard saying that there was another leopard inside the bushes. However, the second one was not visible in the video footage.

The video was sent to Havelighanpur SI Pochanna. When forest officials reached the place this morning, the leopard had disappeared into the forest. The video went viral on social media platforms in Medak district, hours after it was captured. The sighting of the leopard close to the road triggered panic among the local communities.

Forest officials have put the farmers and cattle rearers on alert, asking them not to venture into the area. The forest authorities were trying to track the leopard.