Leopard kills cow in Medak

The incident happened barely 24 hours after another leopard was seen moving around with images captures by camera traps at Ibrahimpur village in Chegunta mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 06:43 PM

The incident happened barely 24 hours after another leopard was seen moving around with images captures by camera traps at Ibrahimpur village in Chegunta mandal.

Medak: The erstwhile Medak district recorded the second leopard attack on domestic animals this week.

After a leopard was seen moving close to human habitations, a leopard killed a cow at Bogada Bhupathipur in Havelighanpur mandal in the early hours of Saturday.

Also Read Leopard kills cow in Sangareddy

The cow belonged to farmer Vankalaya Sailu. The incident happened barely 24 hours after another leopard was seen moving around with images captures by camera traps at Ibrahimpur village in Chegunta mandal.

A leopard had killed a cow at Manik Nayak thanda in Nizampet mandal of Medak district last Tuesday.